As one of Donald Trump’s most passionate supporters, Nigel Farage will proudly be attending the inauguration ceremony on 20 January.
Farage told Sky News he had been invited to the “great, historic event” by Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant.
But what do know about Gov Bryant?
-
Farage attended a Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July, where over drinks he struck up a conversation with the Mississippi delegation. In comments reported by The New Yorker,
Farage recalled being informed: "Oh, Governor Phil Bryant just loves you, Nigel! He watches all your videos!" The delegates duly invited Farage to visit later that summer, to which he replied: "The idea of a trip to Mississippi? Rather. Absolutely."
-
A well-oiled Farage arrived in Mississippi to meet Bryant after sharing four bottles of wine with two of his aides during the flight from London. Following a state dinner, Bryant asked his new chum to join him in his "man cave", writes Arron Banks in his book The Bad Boys of Brexit: Tales of Mischief, Mayhem & Guerrilla Warfare in the EU Referendum Campaign
.
Banks added: "In real old-school style, the ladies said goodnight and the men went into the converted garage outside, which was full of motorbikes, old Chevy cars, comfy chairs, a full bar and the best tobacco the South could offer."
-
Gov Bryant is credited with being the man who hooked up Farage and Trump, according to Banks. Their fateful meeting occurred backstage at a Mississippi convention centre, where: "(Trump) strode over and gave Farage a bear hug, congratulating him on 'a great job winning Brexit.'"
-
In 2012 Gov Bryant told the American Family Association radio show that Democrats' "one mission in life is to abort children, is to kill children in the womb."
-