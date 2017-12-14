Nigel Farage was unsurprisingly furious at the result of last night’s Brexit vote - but the former Ukip leader’s Twitter strop landed him in a rather embarrassing position.

On Wednesday evening, 309 MPs voted in favour of putting into law that MPs would get a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal agreed with Brussels.

Just 305 MPs sided with the government, giving the rebels victory and with it, Theresa May’s first Parliamentary defeat as prime minister.

Some 12 Tory MPs voted against the Government, including vice chair of the Conservative Party Stephen Hammond, who was sacked from the position after his rebellion. However, only 11 are technically rebels as John Stevenson voted both ‘aye’ and no’.

Never one to worry about overdoing the sour grapes, Farage tweeted his displeasure: