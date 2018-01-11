Nigel Farage U-Turns And Suggests Holding A Second EU Referendum

Nigel Farage has performed a dramatic U-turn and suggested holding a second referendum on EU membership, something he has previously strongly opposed.
The former Ukip leader said on Thursday morning that his “mind is actually changing” on the question of whether another vote should happen.
“What is for certain is that the Cleggs, the Blairs, the Adonises will never ever ever give up - they will go on whinging and whining and moaning all the way through this process,” he told Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff
“So maybe, just maybe, I am reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership.”
Asked if a second vote should be on “the whole thing”, Farage added: “Yes, of course.”
“I think if we had a second referendum on EU membership we would kill it off for a generation the percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger than it was last time around.
Farage added: “And we may just finish the whole thing off and Blair can disappear off to total obscurity.”
Tony Blair and others have said a second referendum on EU membership should be held, arguing it is not too late for the British public to change their minds.
When the ‘Leave’ campaign won the June 2016 referendum by 52%-48%, Farage said a second vote was not needed.
He said the decision to leave or remain in the EU was not a “best of three” vote.
However before the referendum result, Farage said a ‘Remain’ victory by the same margarin could justify another vote.
Labour MP Chuka Umunna, a leading supporter of the pro-Remain Open Britain group, said: “For perhaps the first time in his life, Nigel Farage is making a valid point. In a democracy like ours, the British people have every right to keep an open mind about Brexit.”