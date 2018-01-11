Nigel Farage U-Turns And Suggests Holding A Second EU Referendum

EXCLUSIVE - Nigel Farage says "just maybe I’m reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership". @Nigel_Farage | @Matthew_Wright | #wrightstuff pic.twitter.com/T0fROToskr

Nigel Farage has performed a dramatic U-turn and suggested holding a second referendum on EU membership, something he has previously strongly opposed.

The former Ukip leader said on Thursday morning that his “mind is actually changing” on the question of whether another vote should happen.

“What is for certain is that the Cleggs, the Blairs, the Adonises will never ever ever give up - they will go on whinging and whining and moaning all the way through this process,” he told Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff

“So maybe, just maybe, I am reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership.”

Asked if a second vote should be on “the whole thing”, Farage added: “Yes, of course.”

“I think if we had a second referendum on EU membership we would kill it off for a generation the percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger than it was last time around.

Farage added: “And we may just finish the whole thing off and Blair can disappear off to total obscurity.”