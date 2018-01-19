Nigel Farage has dismissed claims he passed a data to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in secret meetings at the Ecuadorian embassy as “conspiratorial nonsense”.

The allegations were made on Thursday in sworn testimony by Fusion GPS founder, Glenn Simpson, to the US House Intelligence Committee which is one of several official bodies investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Farage is already known to have visited the Ecuadorian embassy where Assange has been holed up since 2012, when he was spotted leaving in September of last year.