WARNING: Some readers might find the following content uncomfortable. Nigel Farage has revealed something even more unsavory than his policies - details of his sex life. In a long-ranging interview with Piers Morgan, airing Friday night on ITV, the former Ukip leader talks candidly about the “sex using ice cubes” scandal involving a Latvian TV reporter in 2006, which the Daily Mail described as a “seven-times-a-night tryst”. Farage admits going back to her house after they met in a pub but told Morgan, as part of his Piers Morgan Life Stories show, that “very little” of the story was accurate. He said: “Yes (we went back to her house) because the pub was closed and that was a big mistake.”

OLI SCARFF via Getty Images Nigel Farage has opened up about his sex life in an interview with Piers Morgan.

When Morgan asked if there were ice cubes involved, he said: “No.” And when asked what did happen, he replied, “absolutely nothing”. Morgan, who introduced Farage as “one of the most divisive, controversial, undeniably successful politicians of our lifetime”, then asked the twice-married MEP if he would concede he had been a “naughty boy when it comes to women” over the years. “(I’ve) not been perfect but it’s not been that bad,” Farage said. “I don’t look back at anything. I look forwards. Hopefully through all aspects of life you learn from things you’ve got right, things you’ve got wrong but I’m not one for looking back, I’m looking ahead, you’ve got to.” The conversation then turned to Farage’s second wife Kirsten Mehr. Of his marriage, and rumours surrounding it, he said: “I’d describe it as being a bit like most others really - all marriages, all relationships have huge ups and downs… If it still exists now then it could possibly survive anything couldn’t it. “One of my hopes is that life will start getting a little bit more normal going on from here. I hope it can’t be as bad as it’s been, can it?” The interview also saw Farage being asked about his relationship with Donald Trump, Brexit, his chances of becoming Prime Minister, fatherhood, his near-death experience following a plane crash, cancer, his childhood, and the many embarrassing statements made by his party members. Farage told Morgan that he is living like a “virtual prisoner” and is “frightened” to leave his home because of the way the media has “demonised” Ukip and accused the media of highlighting some members of the party with controversial views to try to discredit Ukip as a whole. “It is because of these irrelevant people, who held no position, they happened to join an organisation, and because of these irrelevant people being demonised by liberal media, I’ve had to live years, frankly, of being frightened of walking out into the street all because the media picked out these people. And because of these people, attempted to demonise me and give me a bad name.

Vincent Kessler / Reuters Farage said it was wrong for Godfrey Bloom, pictured, to have used the term 'Bongo Bongo Land'

“And you’re surprised three years on, when I have to live like a virtual prisoner, that I’m not happy about it? Will I ever forgive the British media for what they’ve done to me? No.” One of the controversies Farage was asked about was when then Ukip MEP Godfrey Bloom complained about Britain sending development aid to “Bongo Bongo Land”. Farage said: “He was wrong to use the term ‘Bongo Bongo Land’. Was he right about us sending foreign aid to corrupt regimes all over the world when we could spend it better at home? Of course he was right.” The MEP signalled he could make another political comeback if Brexit is handled badly, saying: “If this falls to bits, anything could happen, let’s see.” Asked if he would like to be prime minister, he said: “If this political class let us down on Brexit, then anything can happen.” Farage denied that Ukip had racist positions, saying: “Our policies are common-sense policies and when you look at the sheer hundreds of hours of interviews and speeches I have done, you really struggle to find anything you can put in that category.” Reaction to Morgan’s promotion of the ‘sexual content’ questions have left some feeling rather queasy.

@piersmorgan @Nigel_Farage I got as far as sex in that sentence and then gagged. Unwanted images!!!! — I am River (@HayleyBalozi) February 23, 2017