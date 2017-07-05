Nigella Lawson's Tomato And Salad Cream Recipe Didn't Go Down Well With Fans

Nigella Lawson has shared a very simple recipe on social media which fans have mocked as “cherry tomatoes, cut in half, with a squirt of salad cream”.

The celebrity chef shared a photo of her ‘recipe of the day’ earlier in the week, which she described as an old fashioned tomato salad. The post was shared on her Facebook page with a link to the full recipe on her site.

But the recipe, which is basically halved cherry tomatoes drizzled in homemade salad cream with seasoning, didn’t go down well among some fans, who called it a “joke”.

The chef has also outraged Italian fans for sharing a spaghetti carbonara recipe in which she used cream.