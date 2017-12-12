'Nigella's Christmas Table' Leaves Viewers Shocked Over Lawson's Liberal Use Of Salt

Last night, viewers were glued to their screens as the Queen of culinary delights Nigella Lawson showed off a festive menu fit for royalty.

But it wasn’t the delicious food on her table that got people talking. Instead, people were left flabbergasted by the sheer amount of salt she used.

The TV chef showed how to make a range of dishes including garlic and Parmesan mash, sticky toffee pudding, Christmas martinis and devilled eggs. But it didn’t go unnoticed that she was sprinkling salt liberally throughout, adding seasoning to devilled eggs, ice cream and even cranberries.

She was promptly criticised on Twitter for her excessive salt use and a health campaign group has since urged the chef to be “more creative” with her seasoning choices. After all, high blood pressure is no joke.