Nike Model Grace Victory Shuts Down Plus-Size Haters On Social Media

Can't quite believe how incredible my @nikewomen campaign has turned out? If you didn't know, they have extended their sizes across numerous styles, from training gear to lifestyle (which is what I'm wearing here) 💕🙌🏽 thanks for all the love guys. http://liketk.it/2qzU5 @liketoknow.it #liketkit #ad

A post shared by Gracie Francesca (@gracefvictory) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:31am PST