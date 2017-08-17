Single Guy Uploads Cheesy Business Deck To Tinder Bio, Gets 10 Times More Matches

Standing out from the crowd on dating sites can be tough. But not when you make a mean business deck. One guy who knows just how useful a handful of slides can be is Niket Biswas from New York. Rather than crafting a fairly generic Tinder bio, he created a business-style presentation about his ‘key attributes’ and ‘struggles’, even adding testimonials from ex-girlfriends.

Biswas, a software engineering manager at Facebook, shared photos of his new Tinder dating profile strategy on social media, where they’ve gone down a storm. The first section of his presentation focuses on reasons why a prospective partner should swipe right, such as his “complex layering of wardrobe and character” or exceptionally cheesy LinkedIn headshot. He also “consistently has chocolate on hand” and will apparently “do wonders for your IG [Instagram] game”. The next slide looks at his ‘trajectory of growth’ over the years, taking into account key factors such as hand-eye coordination, meal prep abilities, cuteness, contribution to society and lovability - complete with childhood photos to show just how far he’s come. He also took the opportunity to highlight potential flaws, namely that he’s an only child, fervent carnivore, Tequila enabler and not a morning person.