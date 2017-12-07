Symptoms Of Kidney Cancer After Nile Rodgers Reveals He Had Surgery

Nile Rodgers has revealed he recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous growth on his kidney but now his “prognosis is 100% recovery”.

Writing on his blog, the CHIC singer said doctors discovered the growth while he was in hospital receiving treatment for E.coli.

The 65-year-old, who was previously successfully treated for prostate cancer, said: “Unlike my reaction to my first Big-C diagnosis seven years ago, I was more relaxed, analytic and calm. I was surrounded by professionalism and empathy which gave me a surprising sense of inner peace.

“After the last seven years of amazing life, I would have never believed that my body would be invaded by another cancer. Cancer really? I’m done. 2018 here I come.”

Like all cancers, the earlier kidney cancer is detected, the better chance there is of it being successfully treated. So in light of Nile’s news, here are the symptoms you need to know about, plus what happens next.