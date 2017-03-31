Nine out of 10 burglaries are left unsolved in the UK, an investigation has found.

Just 7% of stolen goods were recovered from the £2 billion of valuables taken from homes and businesses in two million break-ins between 2011 and 2016.

The figures were revealed in freedom of information data acquired by The Sun, which asked all 45 police forces in the UK for burglary statistics.

Thirty forces responded to the request, revealing that 206,009 of the 2,125,861 recorded burglaries were solved.

In London £928 million of goods was stolen - of which £35.4 million was recovered, equivalent to 3.7%.