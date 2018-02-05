New fashion label Ninety Percent has pledged to donate 90% of it’s distributed profits to charitable causes and the people who made each garment.

The rise of labels like Philippa K and People Tree means that sustainable fashion is quickly becoming less of an ‘alternative’ style choice and more of a competitor in the retail world.

Not only is ethical fashion a kinder way to shop, it’s also becoming aesthetically accessible and Ninety Percent is very much a part of this.

“Our collection stands proudly on its own,” Ben Matthews, the label’s creative director, told Refinery 29.

“The pioneering business model should never speak louder than the product and an ethical stance should be at the foundation of all brands, it’s the future.”