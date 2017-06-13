Nintendo’s E3 2017 press briefing wasn’t supposed to be a big deal. With a running time of less than an hour and the promise of only small announcements our expectations weren’t high.

Nintendo

Yet by the end of it we had news on The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’s DLC, the confirmation of a brand-new Pokemon game specially for Nintendo Switch and the shock news that Rocket League, one of the most popular video games at the moment, would be coming to Nintendo’s new portable console. If that wasn’t enough Nintendo then finished the briefing with an absolute blinder of a trailer for it’s all new stand-alone Mario title Mario Odyssey.

What it lacked in any plausible sense it made up for with a great soundtrack and what looked to be a game that honours the memory of Mario 64, arguably one of the finest video games ever made. The shock announcement of the briefing was that Rocket League, one of the most popular video games out there, was arriving on Nintendo Switch. Not only would it be launching with a whole array of exclusive items but developers Psyonix also confirmed that it would support cross-platform meaning you can play against people on PC or Xbox One.

Fans of the Pokemon series will also be rejoicing as The Pokemon Company finally confirmed that the Nintendo Switch would be getting its own Pokemon RPG title. Last but not least was the confirmation that there would be a new Metroid game and Yoshi would be getting its own stand-alone game for Nintendo Switch as well.

Nintendo’s briefing may have been short but it featured something that many of the other briefings didn’t: Brand-new games.

Both PlayStation and Xbox had to make do with trailers for games that had already been announced last year, while Nintendo were able to show off new games and make surprise announcements that hadn’t been leaked. E3 officially kicks off today so stay tuned for more information on both the Nintendo Switch and the rest of Nintendo’s games line-up. E3 2017: Best Game Trailers