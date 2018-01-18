Nintendo has unveiled its next big thing for the Nintendo Switch games console and we can tell you right now that it’s probably not what you were expecting.
Called Nintendo Labo, it is essentially a set of interactive cardboard models that you build yourself and then bring to life using the Switch’s controllers and main body.
Imagine creating a cardboard piano and then being able to actually play it, or creating a giant robot suit which then directly controls the robot within the game.
There are two packs available, the Variety Kit and the Robot Kit. Within each kit are a set of flat pack cardboard models that you then build yourself. There’s a range of difficulty levels inside each kit and all the instructions are shown as 3D animations on the Switch itself.
Once you’ve built them, all you have to do is add the Nintendo Switch’s various components and you’ve got yourself a brand-new creation.
Everything you need is included with the pack including the cardboard models and the software needed to make use of them.
They range in difficulty from a simply robot that moves around the room to a fully-wearable robot suit.
The kits will be available to buy on the 27th April 2018 and while we know that they cost $69.99 in the US Nintendo have yet to unveil a UK price just yet.
Judging by how Nintendo prices its products across regions we would estimate that they’ll launch with a price of anywhere between £49.99-£59.99.
Here’s what’s available in the Variety Kit:
Toy-Con Fishing Rod
Toy-Con House
Toy-Con Motorbike
Toy-Con Piano
Toy-Con RC Car
And then this is available in the Robot Kit.
Toy-Con Robot