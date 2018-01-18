All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    18/01/2018 13:57 GMT

    Nintendo Labo: What Is It? When Is It Out In The UK And What's The Price?

    The future of gaming is...cardboard?

    Nintendo has unveiled its next big thing for the Nintendo Switch games console and we can tell you right now that it’s probably not what you were expecting.

    Called Nintendo Labo, it is essentially a set of interactive cardboard models that you build yourself and then bring to life using the Switch’s controllers and main body.

    Imagine creating a cardboard piano and then being able to actually play it, or creating a giant robot suit which then directly controls the robot within the game.

    Nintendo

    There are two packs available, the Variety Kit and the Robot Kit. Within each kit are a set of flat pack cardboard models that you then build yourself. There’s a range of difficulty levels inside each kit and all the instructions are shown as 3D animations on the Switch itself.

    Once you’ve built them, all you have to do is add the Nintendo Switch’s various components and you’ve got yourself a brand-new creation.

    Nintendo

    Everything you need is included with the pack including the cardboard models and the software needed to make use of them.

    They range in difficulty from a simply robot that moves around the room to a fully-wearable robot suit.

    Nintendo

    The kits will be available to buy on the 27th April 2018 and while we know that they cost $69.99 in the US Nintendo have yet to unveil a UK price just yet.

    Judging by how Nintendo prices its products across regions we would estimate that they’ll launch with a price of anywhere between £49.99-£59.99.

    Here’s what’s available in the Variety Kit:

    Toy-Con Fishing Rod

    Nintendo

    Toy-Con House

    Nintendo

    Toy-Con Motorbike

    Nintendo

    Toy-Con Piano

    Nintendo

    Toy-Con RC Car

    Nintendo

    And then this is available in the Robot Kit.

    Toy-Con Robot

    Nintendo
    MORE:United Kingdomtechnologyvideo gamesnintendoNintendo SwitchSwitchModel Toys

    Conversations