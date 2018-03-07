NME Magazine Ceases Publication To 'Expand Digital-First Strategy'

NME Magazine will cease publication as its publisher moves to a “digital-first strategy”, it has been announced.
The news was confirmed on Wednesday (7 March), with Time Inc. UK stating that this Friday’s (9 March) free issue will be the last print edition of the publication.
Revealing the plans, Paul Cheal, Time Inc. UK’s group managing director, said: “NME is one of the most iconic brands in British media and our move to free print has helped to propel the brand to its biggest ever audience on NME.COM.”
He continued: “The print re-invention has helped us to attract a range of cover stars that the previous paid-for magazine could only have dreamed of.
“At the same time, we have also faced increasing production costs and a very tough print advertising market.
“Unfortunately we have now reached a point where the free weekly magazine is no longer financially viable. It is in the digital space where effort and investment will focus to secure a strong future for this famous brand.”
In September 2015, NME became a free magazine, a move that expanded its readership significantly.
Editor Mike Williams, who announced that news, recently departed his role. Tweeting last week, he shared his final cover:
A digital expansion of NME will take place with two digital radio stations - NME 1 and NME 2 - launching, while an online feature called The Big Read is set to replace the magazine’s weekly cover star interview.