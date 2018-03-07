NME Magazine Ceases Publication To 'Expand Digital-First Strategy'

NME Magazine will cease publication as its publisher moves to a “digital-first strategy”, it has been announced.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday (7 March), with Time Inc. UK stating that this Friday’s (9 March) free issue will be the last print edition of the publication.

Revealing the plans, Paul Cheal, Time Inc. UK’s group managing director, said: “NME is one of the most iconic brands in British media and our move to free print has helped to propel the brand to its biggest ever audience on NME.COM.”