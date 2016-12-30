NEWS

Kid Asks Amazon Alexa For Nursery Rhyme, Gets Earful Of Dildo Porn Instead

'Alexa STOP!!!'

30/12/2016 14:52
Chris York Senior Editor, Huffington Post UK

It’s hard to pin down the greatest thing about this clip.

It could be the little boy’s adorable attempt to request Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

It could be Alexa’s utter miscomprehension of the demand.

But it’s probably, nay, almost certainly, the total panic of the adults in the room as Amazon’s much-vaunted Echo Dot tech tries to serenade a toddler with “dildo porn”.

Enjoy.

