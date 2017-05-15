No Bigger Compliment: When People Praise Your Children's Behaviour

However much you love your children, parenting can sometimes feel like a bit of a slog - so it’s lovely when people compliment your kids’ kindness and behaviour. The wheels may come off occasionally, but a few words of recognition that you’re not doing a bad job and your children aren’t antisocial horrors can make a huge difference to how you’re feeling and how harshly we sometimes judge our own parenting skills. “I take any compliment I can get about my kids. I find parenting incredibly challenging and am constantly feeling guilty or bad about some aspect of bringing up my three. I wholeheartedly embrace any scrap of praise when it is given,” says mum Kate Staines, a sentiment many of us will recognise.

Here, parents share their bursting-with-pride moments. “On a flight to LA from Heathrow I was very worried about Jack, then 10 and at height of his boy craziness, and Lizzie, who was seven. But they behaved beautifully and this really posh gentleman in a linen suit said they were ‘impeccable’ children. I swelled with pride for the day, until Lizzie threw up in the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel pool!” Jayne “When people tell me my children are always polite, well-behaved and are a credit to me; that I’m a good mum. That means a lot to me, as I had my first child at 17 and second at 19. The stigma of being a teenage mum wasn’t too good at the time.” Natalie “We have two boys. My youngest is cute, helpful, kind, funny and we are told daily about some lovely thing he did. My oldest son is autistic. In contrast to teachers flooding me with praise as they do for the little one, I usually get attacked by a gaggle of kids at the school gates telling me about all the things he has done that day. The best days ever are the days when I don’t get those reports; when I see him walking along with friends instead of standing in a corner trying to hide. And very occasionally, his teacher will say, ‘He had a great day today! He was awesome!’ Those sorts of compliments keep me going and get me through the rest of the days. A great day for him might be a very ordinary day for another child, so it means a lot that the teacher has taken the time to compliment him - to give him a certificate for sitting at his desk, completing his work for once, or for a small act of kindness.” Jai “My boys are in their teens and have played quite a big role over the last year in helping me to care for my mum who is in her 80s. Several people have commented how lovely (and unusual) it is to see boys their age willingly getting involved in looking after a grandparent. I am incredibly proud of them anyway for having ‘stepped up’ but it is certainly nice to see that recognised by others.” Erika “We often go to a local cafe for hot chocolate after swimming. Just this weekend a woman came up and said how much she enjoyed seeing us together and how lovely the children were with each other. That made my day.” Francesca