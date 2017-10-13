We had to find out.

At first glance this looks like another charity event to raise attention for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - but would a cancer charity really ask women to share photos of their bra-free chests? And in what way does this fashion statement actually serve to raise awareness of a medical condition?

The campaign has also been picked up and promoted by some news sites with headlines explaining ‘ why women should leave their bras at home today ’ next to photos of semi-naked women.

Women are being encouraged on social media to take off their bras and share photos with the hashtag #NoBraDay.

Trying to learn the origins of the event is difficult. There is no official website and there are multiple Twitter accounts dedicated to the “awareness” day.

Our first stop was to speak to Breast Cancer Care, a charity that has been linked to by some people using the hashtag.

But the charity’s director of fundraising and marketing, Andy Harris, told us they are not aligned to the campaign in any way.

“Our supporters are fantastic and highly creative fundraisers who raise millions for Breast Cancer Care annually. And we are hugely grateful,” he said.

“However the charity is not aligned with No Bra Day.”

Next up we spoke to Anna Johnson, who is part of a UK-based team that created the Twitter account @NoBraDay2017.

She responded to our request for information via email, but would not agree to answer questions over the phone as she was busy with meetings.

Johnson confirmed that No Bra Day is not formally associated with Breast Cancer Care, but added that it does have “more unofficial links”, although she would not elaborate on this.

When asked about the identity of the founder of No Bra Day, she said:

“The campaign started in the US, I’m afraid I don’t know the founder’s name but this has been going for several years and more recently turned into a social media craze. It hit the UK more recently.”

She also told us it was “hard to quantify” the number of people involved in the UK campaign as “most are volunteers”.

“The UK operation is far smaller than the US, but has increased dramatically over the past three years, largely due to awareness being spread on social media and people wanting to do ‘things’ to help,” she said.

Johnson also pointed us in the direction of Emma Dearden, a student who has appeared on Channel 4′s ‘Naked Attraction’ dating show and who is a supporter of the campaign.

Dearden’s agent Chrissy Davis tried to get hold of her, but at the time of publication we had been unable to speak to Dearden directly.

Instead Davis sent us some quotes from Dearden, which explained she started promoting No Bra Day in 2015.

“Some people think it is a bit of fun but those people don’t understand the full story,” Dearden’s quote read.

“Breast cancer is about potentially losing a breast so females of all ages, shapes and sizes are asked not to wear a bra on No Bra Day to remember those who have suffered.”