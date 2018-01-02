If you spot someone wandering the Underground in their knickers on Sunday 7 January, don’t panic. They’re not living their worst nightmare: it’s deliberate.

They will be one of more than 100 Londoners partaking in the annual No Trousers Tube Ride.

The tradition began in 2002 as New York’s No Pants Subway Ride. Run by a group called Improv Everywhere, it consisted of just 7 people.

Now the latest event from the British equivalent has already garnered much attention on Facebook with over 120 ‘going’ and 555 marked as ‘interested.’