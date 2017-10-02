The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2017 has been awarded to three scientists for their work in understanding the biological clock inside all of us.

While many of us might rely on a watch, the human body actually already contains a biological clock that helps regulate our sleep, repair our bodies and even prevent us from getting unwell.

Our biological clock helps to regulate sleep patterns, feeding behavior, hormone release and blood pressure #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/NgL7761AFE — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2017

Jeffrey C Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W Young have been awarded the prize for not just understanding how humans have a biological clock but how much of life on Earth runs on a standardised day/night pattern known as the circadian rhythm.

To better understand the inner workings of this clock, the team decided to focus on fruit flies.

Using fruit flies as a model organism, this year’s Nobel Laureates isolated a gene that controls the daily biological rhythm. pic.twitter.com/9nFzxiLsDB — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2017

They were then able to isolate a specific gene that controls the fly’s daily biological rhythm. What they found was that gene encodes a protein that accumulates in a cell during the night and is then degraded throughout the day.

Imagine a biological hourglass that fills and then empties each day and you’re on the right track.

What made their discovery particularly important was that the same process applies across many different living organisms.

With remarkable levels of precision, the body is able to adapt its physiology based on this internal clock and regulates everything from behaviour to sleep, metabolism and even body temperature.