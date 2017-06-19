Noel Edmonds Reveals He Attempted Suicide After Being Targeted By HBOS Fraudsters

Noel Edmonds has spoken for the first time about a suicide attempt he made more than a decade ago, after becoming the victim of fraud.

The ‘Deal Or No Deal’ host is currently seeking £73 million in compensation after being conned by HBOS fraudsters, which led to the end of his Unique Group venture, an independent production company of audio programming in the UK.

He has now revealed that the con led to emotional turmoil for him, even causing him to attempt suicide in 2005.

Steve Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Noel told the Press Assocation: “Until these criminals took me to the brink of emotional annihilation, I’d always felt those who opt out by taking their own lives were selfish and cowardly.

“But having been cast into that bottomless dark space devoid of logic and reason, I have a much deeper understanding of life without hope.

“I seek no sympathy and feel no shame in admitting that on the evening of 18 January, 2005, I attempted to end the overwhelming mental pain which had consumed my whole being.

“The fact I did not become another suicide statistic is solely due to the swift response of a Devon ambulance crew and compassionate support of the Priory in Bristol.”

Noel stepped down as non-executive director in March 2006, following the huge success experienced by ‘Deal Or No Deal’, which had begun airing six months earlier.

After a decade on the air, ‘Deal Or No Deal’ was axed by Channel 4 in the summer of last year, with the final episode airing in December.