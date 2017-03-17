It’s fair to say the news that Noel Fielding had joined the ‘Great British Bake Off’ team came as a surprise when it was revealed earlier this year.
The ‘Mighty Boosh’ comedian will join Paul Hollywood along with Prue Leith and Sandi Toksvig - whose appointments were not exactly shocking - and the announcement left many people pondering how Noel would fare.
Here at HuffPost HQ, we’ve been doing some thinking and have reached a very definite conclusion: Noel is actually perfect for ‘GBBO’.
Don’t believe us? Here’s why he’ll be fantastic on the programme when the new series kicks off...
1. First of all, he has literally worked as a baker
Ok, so Noel didn’t last long but that’s not the point.
2. His impeccable outfits beat Mary Berry’s floral jackets any day
3. There simply aren’t enough goths on TV
4. Things getting a bit intense? Small talk is Noel’s speciality
5. His sense of foresight is undeniably fantastic
6. He has a sweet tooth
7. And can sniff out a good bake at 10 paces
8. Noel will be fantastic at offering encouragement to nervous contestants
9. And keeping his opinions to himself when the cakes look inedible
10. His baking know-how rivals Paul and Prue’s
11. Though, admittedly, his overall culinary knowledge needs some work
12. Noel already knows how the ‘Bake Off’ innuendos work
13. He could make ‘GBBO’ group dances a thing
14. Bailey’s in the tent? Yes, Please.
Glasses not shoes though, people. Glasses not shoes.
15. He’s actually already pals with Sandi Toksvig
16. But most importantly, he’s over the moon at getting the job
We’re not sorry for that terrible joke.