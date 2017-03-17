It’s fair to say the news that Noel Fielding had joined the ‘Great British Bake Off’ team came as a surprise when it was revealed earlier this year.

The ‘Mighty Boosh’ comedian will join Paul Hollywood along with Prue Leith and Sandi Toksvig - whose appointments were not exactly shocking - and the announcement left many people pondering how Noel would fare.

Here at HuffPost HQ, we’ve been doing some thinking and have reached a very definite conclusion: Noel is actually perfect for ‘GBBO’.

Don’t believe us? Here’s why he’ll be fantastic on the programme when the new series kicks off...

1. First of all, he has literally worked as a baker