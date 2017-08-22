Channel 4 Team 'Bake Off': (l-r) Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith

But TV’s newest - and unlikeliest - double act have their own unique take on why they work so well together. “Well I think there’s a lot of suppressed sexual frisson,” jokes Sandi. Noel also has his own theory on why it’s all gelled so well with his new comedy sparring partner. “It’s like Doctor Who and the dizzy assistant. When we did our camera test we made love straight away,” he joked. “Comedically,” he quickly adds. “It was moist and messy,” Sandi quips. Yep, if anyone had any doubts that the much-loved ‘Bake Off’ innuendos weren’t going to be part of the show on Channel 4, we think the new hosts have just put an end to that. Noel also revealed that it was a bit of a dream to work with Sandi.

Channel 4

He explains: “I’d been a big fan of Sandi’s for ages but you never know if you’re going to clash or if you’ll work together. But it just worked straight away and I was really shocked.” “We have that rapport,” Sandi adds. “It’s like when somebody who plays tennis to the same standard as you and they keep batting the ball back and you think ’wow, I better play tennis, the ball keeps coming back.” And Noel was full of praise for his co-host, admitting Sandi is “the quickest comedian I’ve ever worked with” The pair’s chemistry is undeniable, but they’re both quick to point out that the show isn’t about them. It’s about the [bakers],” Noel insists. “So you’re there to try and get the best out of them and be friends with them and just try and support the show and make it work. I have a big respect for the show and just wanted to slot in.” Sandi agrees: “It’s absolutely about them and their stories. All we tried to do was to facilitate that.” Noel adds: “The magic’s there. When you get in the tent you literally get sucked in, you can’t help it. It is quite a magical show.” ‘The Great British Bake Off’ airs every Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.