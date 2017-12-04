Noel Gallagher Replies To Young Fan's Request For Him To Speak About Drugs In PSHE Lesson

Noel Gallagher shared a photo of a letter a young fan sent him asking if he could speak in his PSHE lesson on the topic of drugs.
The young boy named Sam told Gallagher he was a “big fan” and wanted to hear about the rockstar’s journey to getting clean.
“My class have been searching the topic of drugs in PSHE and would like to hear about when you used to take drugs and how you turned it around,” the letter read.
Unfortunately, Gallagher wasn’t up to the task, replying to Sam on Instagram: “Thanks for the offer Sam but as much as I’d love to come and regale your PSHE class with war stories from the 90s, I’m gonna have to pass as I’m currently in rehab... I mean the studio.”
Despite not getting the school appearance he had hoped for, Sam was persistent and wrote to Gallagher again after seeing the Instagram reply.
Sam’s second letter read: ”Although you can’t come into my school, I am actually coming to see you in Birmingham in May next year.
“Would it be possible to maybe get a backstage pass to ask about your stories?”
Sam also shared his own YouTube channel with Gallagher, adding: “You will see me playing ‘Broken Arrow’. It is my dream to play with you on stage.”
Gallagher comically replied with a swear-word laden caption in which he joked that the youngster “didn’t ask for much”.
“I’m sure one of my bitches at HQ will sort you out a pass of some description and we can hang out and exchange life stories,” he wrote.
“You can tell me tales from your PSHE class (whatever that is) and I’ll fill you in about the 90s.”
The singer added: “This is not an open invitation to every other fucker on the planet.”