Noel Gallagher Replies To Young Fan's Request For Him To Speak About Drugs In PSHE Lesson

Noel Gallagher shared a photo of a letter a young fan sent him asking if he could speak in his PSHE lesson on the topic of drugs.

The young boy named Sam told Gallagher he was a “big fan” and wanted to hear about the rockstar’s journey to getting clean.

“My class have been searching the topic of drugs in PSHE and would like to hear about when you used to take drugs and how you turned it around,” the letter read.

Unfortunately, Gallagher wasn’t up to the task, replying to Sam on Instagram: “Thanks for the offer Sam but as much as I’d love to come and regale your PSHE class with war stories from the 90s, I’m gonna have to pass as I’m currently in rehab... I mean the studio.”