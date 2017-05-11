The 2017 Nokia 3310 has officially launched in the UK and is available to buy for £50.

A remake of the iconic original, the new Nokia 3310 features a smaller, lighter design and comes with some cutting edge features including a colour screen and FM radio.

The iconic original was many people’s first ever mobile and garnered a reputation for being near-indestructible.

Now, more than 17 years before the original was launched, the Nokia 3310 is back with a subtle redesign courtesy of HMD.