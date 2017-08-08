An 83-year-old man has died after being stabbed in the neck and head while out walking his two dogs in Norfolk.

A member of the public found the pensioner’s body in woodland near the Fiveways Junction, south of the village of East Harling, near Thetford, on Saturday and called police at 10.45am.

The man, who was married with children and lived in the East Harling area, died from multiple stab wounds, a post mortem concluded on Sunday.

Police have launched a murder investigation and say the “motive remains unclear”.