An 83-year-old man who was stabbed to death while out walking his two dogs in Norfolk has been remembered as “a lovely, gentle husband, dad and grandfather”. The family of Peter Wrighton on Wednesday paid tribute to his “kind nature” and his “love of walking his dogs and chatting with people to pass the time of day” following his brutal murder on Saturday. The pensioner died after being stabbed in the head and neck in an attack where police say the “motive remains unclear”. A member of the public called police around 10.45am after finding Wrighton in woodland near the Fiveways Junction, south of the village of East Harling, near Thetford.

Norfolk Police The family of Peter Wrighton, the 83-year-old murdered while out walking his dogs in Norfolk, have remembered him as a 'lovely, gentle husband, dad and grandfather'

Wrighton, his family said, had worked for British Telecom for 35 years and retired to the area 30 years ago where he enjoyed living a simple life with his family and dogs. His wife, of 59 years, and his family added: “Peter was immensely kind and never had a bad word to say about anybody and people always seemed to take a liking to him. “We are extremely thankful for all the people who have come forward to speak with the police and hope we will soon be able to understand why this has happened. “When we think of Peter we remember him with with fond and happy memories that will stay with us always.” Police on Wednesday further appealed to the public for information to help find Wrighton’s killer. Norfolk’s County Policing Commander, Chief Superintendent Mike Fawcett, said: “I would like to reassure the public that we are following several lines of enquiry and are pleased the public are supporting us in our investigation. We have received more than 100 calls in the last three days and we would continue to urge people with information, particularly those who were in the area between 9am and 11m, to make contact.

Norfolk Police Wrighton was found in woodland near the Fiveways Junction, south of the village of East Harling, near Thetford, on Saturday