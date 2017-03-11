Former Tory chancellor Norman Lamont has joined the ranks of those criticising Philip Hammond’s tax hike for the self-employed. The current chancellor announced the rise in National Insurance Contributions in Wednesday’s Budget. But Lamont said that he feared that Hammond’s announcement, which breaks a Conservative election manifesto pledge, was a “rookie error”.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Norman Lamont has voiced his criticism of Philip Hammond's announcement

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, he said: “Election pledges should not be lightly given – to have committed oneself to not raising VAT, income tax and National Insurance all at the same time was unwise in the extreme – and tax pledges cannot be lightly cast aside. “My guess is that, in time, the Chancellor’s tax raid on the self-employed will be seen as a rookie error. “He is fortunate in having plenty of time to regain trust on tax before the next election.” Hammond’s announcement saw him shredded on almost every front page this week - even the usually Tory-friendly press.

Daily Mail Philip Hammond was slammed in the press for the announcement