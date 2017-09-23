'Suspected Explosion' Detected In North Korea Sends Analysts Scrambling To Determine Cause

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake in North Korea has sent analysts scrambling to determine if it was the result of another nuclear test or a natural event.

China’s earthquake administration said on Saturday it was a “suspected explosion” but an official at South Korea’s meteorological agency said the initial view was that it was a natural quake.

“We use several methods to tell whether earthquakes are natural or manmade,” said the official, who asked for anonymity. “A key method is to look at the seismic waves or seismic acoustic waves and the latter can be detected in the case of a manmade earthquake. In this case we saw none. So as of now we are categorising this as a natural earthquake.”

The US Geological Survey had yet come to a conclusion.