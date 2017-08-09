North Korea Says It Is Considering Launching A Missile Strike On Guam

North Korea has said it is considering carrying out missile strikes on the US island territory of Guam.

The announcement, made by the North Korean army this morning, comes just hours after Donald Trump said the country would be “met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it made any more threats to the US.

According to the Associated Press, North Korea is studying a plan to create an “enveloping fire” around Guam with medium to long-range missiles. The island is home to Anderson Air Base, where strategic US bombers are based.

The news follows reports that North Korea has mastered crucial inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology needed to strike the United States with a nuclear missile.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post published extracts from a Defence Intelligence Agency report which suggested North Korea had successfully produced a miniaturised nuclear warhead that can fit inside missiles.