Cathay Pacific flight crew reported a suspected sighting of North Korea’s latest missile test, the airline confirmed on Monday. The company told HuffPost the crew of flight CX893 witnessed “what is suspected to be the re-entry of the recent DPRK test missile” last week while travelling over Japan. A spokesperson added: “Though the flight was far from the event location, the crew advised Japan ATC according to procedures. Operation remained normal and was not affected.

KCNA KCNA / Reuters A view of the intercontinental ballistic rocket fired on November 29 which Cathay Pacific crew believe they saw

“We have been in contact with relevant authorities and industry bodies as well as with other carriers. At the moment, no one is changing any routes or operating parameters. ” The launch was reportedly also witnessed by two South Korean aircraft en route to Seoul from the US, the BBC reported. The South China Morning Post reported that Cathay’s general manager of operations, Mark Hoey, told staff in a message that the crew had “witnessed the DPRK missile blow up and fall apart near our current location”. North Korea tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile on November 29 that it claimed could reach anywhere in the US. The test of the missile, described by Pyongyang as its “most powerful”, was a continuation of a weapons program that it has conducted in defiance of international sanctions and condemnation. In August, Air France-KLM expanded its no-fly zone over North Korea after one of its jets flew past the location where an intercontinental ballistic missile splashed down 10 minutes later.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Cathay Pacific staff were travelling over Japan when they believed they saw the 're-entry of the recent DPRK test missile'

North Korea does not announce its missile tests which means they come without warning and pose potential risks to planes. That danger is exacerbated by the fact that Pyongyang does have access to international civil aviation data so it can study the airspace before any launch. Meanwhile, the US and South Korea on Monday went ahead with large-scale joint aerial drills, a move that North Korea said would push the Korean peninsula to “the brink of nuclear war”. Russia and China had called for the exercise to be cancelled in exchange for North Korea halting its weapons programmes. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said it was “regrettable” that all parties had not “grasped the window of opportunity” presented by two months of relative calm before the North’s most recent test. The annual US-South Korean drill, called Vigilant Ace, will run until Friday with six F-22 Raptor stealth fighters to be deployed among the more than 230 aircraft taking part.

KCNA KCNA / Reuters North Korea has warned that the US-South Korea military drill which started Monday risks pushing the Korean peninsula to 'the brink of nuclear war' - leader Kim Jong Un is pictured above during military drill in April

North Korea’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country called US President Donald Trump “insane” on Sunday and said the drills would “push the already acute situation on the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war”. F-35 fighters will also join the drills, which will include the largest number of 5th generation fighters ever to have taken part, a South Korea-based US Air Force spokesman told Reuters. Around 12,000 US service members, including from the Marines and Navy, will join South Korean troops. Aircraft taking part will be flown from eight US and South Korean military installations. South Korean media reports said B-1B Lancer bombers could join the exercise this week. The US Air Force spokesman could not confirm the reports. Trump said last week that additional major sanctions would be imposed on North Korea after Pyongyang’s latest missile test.

Handout via Getty Images A handout photo of US Air Force jets at Kunsan Air Base, located at Gunsan Airport in South Korea, on December 3