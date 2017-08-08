Donald Trump has said North Korea “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it escalates its nuclear threat, after US media reported the dictatorship had produced a miniaturised warhead. On Tuesday, The Washington Post published extracts from a Defence Intelligence Agency report which details North Korea’s success in producing nuclear missiles. “The IC [intelligence community] assesses North Korea has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, to include delivery by ICBM-class missiles,” the assessment states, in an excerpt read to the newspaper.

KIM WON-JIN via Getty Images Coverage of an ICBM missile test is displayed on a screen in a public square in Pyongyang on July 29, 2017

NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images Trump addresses reporters in New Jersey, where he issued his warning to North Korea

ICBM, or inter-continental ballistic missiles, have been tested by North Korea over recent weeks, prompting fresh sanctions from the United Nations. North Korea threatened “thousands-fold” revenge for the sanctions. In response Trump, who was at his New Jersey golf course, told reporters on Tuesday: “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” he told reporters. Trump said of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un: “He has been very threatening ― beyond a normal statement. “As I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

Google Maps North Korea tested two ICBM missiles in July - with at least one capable, in theory, of reaching the US east coast