Kim Jong Un’s nuclear ambitions could be “catastrophic for the world”, the UK warned, as the United Nations Security Council backed an escalation of sanctions against Pyongyang. The UK ambassador to the UN, Matthew Rycroft, said North Korea’s development of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) had significantly extended the threat posed by the secretive regime. Calling on North Korea to “halt and reverse” its nuclear and missile development programmes, Rycroft said the country should “forgo the path of provocation”.

KCNA KCNA / Reuters The UN has imposed further sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear missile programme; leader Kim Jung Un is pictured above after the test-launch of a intercontinental ballistic missile

He said: “North Korea bears full responsibility for the measures we have enacted today. By acting in flagrant violation of its legal obligations, by going against the will of the Security Council expressed in countless resolutions, North Korea has chosen the path it now finds itself on. “It is a path that, at a minimum, will lead to further suffering for its own people and at most could prove to be catastrophic for the whole world. “It does not have to be this way. North Korea should forgo the path of provocation, forgo the path of further escalation.” At a meeting in New York the Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions including banning exports worth over a billion US dollars (£770 million). The resolution also bans countries from giving any additional permits to North Korean workers - a crucial source of foreign currency for the regime but a situation labelled “a form of modern slavery” by Rycroft.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters Britain's Ambassador to the United Nations Matthew Rycroft called on North Korea to 'halt and reverse' its nuclear and missile development programmes