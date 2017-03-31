Three North Koreans being questioned over the murder of Kim Jong Nam have been returned home in a “swap” deal by the Malaysian government for political prisoners of its own.

Malaysian police took statements from the three men before they were allowed to leave the country, as the hunt continues for the killers.

US officials say the assassination was carried out by North Korean agents.

“We have obtained whatever we want from them... They have assisted us and they have been allowed to leave,” Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said on Friday.

There were no grounds to hold the men any longer, Reuters reported Bakar saying.