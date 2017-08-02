North Korea’s Ryugyong ‘Hotel Of Doom’ Could Finally Open After 30 Year Delay

It went from an intended grandiose monument of North Korea to being dubbed by locals ‘The Hotel of Doom’, but now Pyongyang looks like it may finally be ready to open the capital’s biggest landmark. Construction on the 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, which remains the world’s tallest unoccupied building, began in 1987 when Kim Jong Un’s grandfather Kim Il Sung, North Korea’s founder and “eternal president,” was still alive. It was due to open its doors in 1989 and would have been the world’s tallest hotel - surpassing another in Singapore that was built by a South Korean company.

Feng Li via Getty Images There is speculation the Ryugyong Hotel, pictured in 2011, could be about to open

But a severe economic crash and famines in the 1990s left North Korea in no position to pump funds into the hotel’s construction, and it stayed little more than an embarrassing concrete shell, symbolic for all the wrong reasons. Once emblazoned across North Korean stamps, the never-opened hotel was gradually airbrushed out of official shots. None of the promised seven revolving restaurants have ever materialised, nor has anyone admired the sights of Pyongyang from its enormous viewing platform.

This week, Pyongyang quietly unveiled renovations around the futuristic, pyramid-shaped structure, including a new propaganda sign that reads: “Rocket Power Nation.” North Korea’s second launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile dominated global headlines late last week and that programme is known to be a pet project of Kim.

KCNA KCNA / Reuters The movement comes after Kim Jong Un's second intercontinental ballistic missile dominated headlines

Now walls set up to keep people out of a construction area around the gargantuan hotel were pulled down as the North marked the anniversary of the Korean War armistice. Revealed were two broad new walkways leading to the building and the big red propaganda sign declaring that North Korea is a leading rocket power. For more than a week leading up to the anniversary, a major holiday in North Korea, “soldier-builders” at the site in central Pyongyang were clearly visible behind the walls, along with heavy equipment for digging and brightly-coloured propaganda billboards that are a staple at North Korean construction sites, intended to boost morale. Rumours of plans to once and for all finish the hotel project are something of a parlour game among Pyongyang watchers. And it remains to be seen if the current work on the Ryugyong is intended to be a step toward actually finishing the long-stalled project or, an effort to make better use of the land around it.

Gerhard Joren via Getty Images It was meant to be a grandiose landmark celebrating North Korea, but locals have dubbed it the 'Hotel of Doom'