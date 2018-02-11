They described Kayden and his twin brother, Jayden, as “the two musketeers”.

Darrel and Leanne Fleck said their son Kayden was “happy-go-lucky” and “your average wee boy”.

The heartbroken parents of a five-year-boy who died after being swept away in a fast-flowing river in Northern Ireland have said their son “just melted your heart”.

A statement released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland on behalf of Mr and Mrs Fleck added: “The family want to thank each of the agencies who were involved in the search and rescue operation yesterday, and say they are grateful for the community support they have received since.”

Kayden was swept away more than four miles down the Braid River in Ballymena, Co Antrim, on Saturday.

A major search and rescue operation was launched and the boy was recovered from the river and airlifted to the hospital, but he was declared dead shortly afterwards.

The boy’s school, Harryville Primary, has asked for everyone to remember Kayden’s family in their prayers.

In a statement on Facebook, the school said it was “a very sad time”.