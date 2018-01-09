A United Ireland Is Five Years Away. We Need To Start Planning For It Now

Something fundamental has changed in Northern Ireland this past year.

2017 will be seen as the point when the argument for the reunification of the island of Ireland - partitioned in 1921 as a fig-leaf to cover Britain’s withdrawal from much of the rest of its first colony - crystallised into a coherent, evidence-based proposition with clear and growing support.

Last March’s elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly saw Sinn Fein come within 1,100 votes from topping the poll. Just thirty odd thousand votes now separate parties committed to remaining in the UK from parties explicitly backing Irish unity. That’s the equivalent of three council wards.

Unionism no longer has the numbers to dominate proceedings and the growing probability is that Northern Ireland will actually cease to exist by the mid-2020s.

Especially as a wave of enthusiasm for Irish unity is building among the young. Last month, a Lucid Talkpoll asked a cross-section of 18-44 year olds whether they wanted to ‘leave’ and become part of a single Irish state or ‘remain’ in the UK. Fifty-six per cent wanted to live in a united Ireland and just 34 per cent opted for the status quo.

Clearly, Brexit has played a large part in bringing the debate into focus. After all, Theresa May conceded before Christmas that there must be no hard border between Northern and southern Ireland and promised to avoid regulatory divergence between the two jurisdictions, however unworkable that sounds in practice.

But Brexit is merely an accelerant poured over the dry tinder of electoral, demographic, economic and constitutional changes that will deliver a united Ireland whether or not Britain self-ejects from the European Union.

As such, a crisis is looming in the next parliament. The question of Irish reunification will need to be resolved and British politicians need to remove their heads from the sand and start planning for this change in earnest.

The next scheduled assembly elections are due in 2022. By then, Sinn Fein will probably be the largest party and, if votes for Irish nationalist parties outweigh those for unionists, it will be impossible to deny a referendum on the North’s constitutional status, as provided for in the Good Friday Agreement.