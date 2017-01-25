All Sections
    25/01/2017 10:25 GMT

    Northumbria University To Be Sentenced Over Caffeine Experiment That Left Students In Intensive Care

    The students spent several days in hospital after the study went wrong.

    Northumbria University is set to be sentenced over a caffeine experiment that left students in intensive care.  

    Two students from the Newcastle university needed several days of hospital treatment in 2015 after a sports science experiment into the effects of caffeine went wrong. 

    The pair from the uni’s Applied Sport and Exercise Science course accidentally overdosed on the stimulant in a study designed to measure how caffeine affects athletic performance, the Press Association reported. 

    JThomas
    Northumbria University is set to be sentenced over a caffeine experiment that left two students in hospital

    It was reported at the time that the students - who have not been named - consumed the caffeine in a drink. 

    The Health and Safety Executive prosecuted the institution at a hearing last month, where the uni admitted to failing to ensure student safety. 

    Symptoms of caffeine overdose include heart palpitations, dizziness, diarrhoea and vomiting.  

    A spokeswoman from the university told the Mirror in 2015: “It is a standard test that is delivered in most UK sports departments.” 

    Northumbria University will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court at a date that has not yet been publicised. 

