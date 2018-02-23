Not All Female Work Colleagues Will Be Friends. Get Over It

When I worked in a bank back in my early 20s it was my first ‘proper’ job. Before then I had been at college (mainly bumming about) and then worked in retail for a bit before deciding I wanted to earn more money and meet new people.

Lucky for me I met some amazing new people, two of which are still very close friends to this day and I’m pretty sure will be for as long as I live. They are funny, clever, loyal, truthful, opinionated, interesting and they are two of the best friends I have ever had.

We had quite a large social crowd back then however it was a big place to work with many different personalities, some of which I didn’t ever particularly warm to and some who I am sure didn’t warm to me.

(Think high school but amplified.)

I remember a few of us girls used to go out drinking or generally socialising - including the two girls I am still close with today - and there was another girl I got on brilliantly with. By accident I ended up living in the same block of apartments as her so we would get together for cups of tea, dinner, go for walks and hang out.

In my head I saw us as a group of four girlfriends but it was only when this other girl became my neighbour I learned that she and one of the other girls didn’t get on. In fact they couldn’t stand eachother. I was devastated. Looking back I can see now that it was probably because they were actually very similar; both very strong, opinionated females with a sharp tongue. Of course they were going to clash.

The friend neighbour eventually moved out of the apartments and while we stayed in touch for a while eventually it teetered off. Our quartet became a trio although in reality we only ever really were a three, I just hadn’t seen it.