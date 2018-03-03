When Wedding Proposals Don't Go To Plan: 'I Was Delighted But Worried I Was Going to Vomit On Him'

LAUREN GOSLING-POWELL FOR HUFFPOST UK

The final morning of Mike and Alexia’s trip to the Alps – a surprise he’d organised for her birthday – dawned cold and crisp; the ideal moment for a romantic proposal. So as they stood on their chalet balcony in the early-morning air, the Matterhorn a picturesque backdrop, Mike decided this was the time to get down on one knee. If only he had kept a firmer grip on the ring – which, as he pulled it from his pocket, escaped his fingers and landed in a drain. “My heart sank – I spent a good five minutes having a panic attack while trying to get it out,” he recalls. Meanwhile Alexia was overcome by a wave of emotion – and thoughts of the breakfast they had yet to eat: “I was so shocked that that was the moment, and also hungry,” she laughs. “I was ecstatic and then he dropped the ring, which put us both in panic-mode.”

Supplied Mike and Alexia on the day they got engaged.

Supplied Gary and Julie on the day they got engaged.

Prince Harry, of course, proposed to Meghan Markle at home while cooking a roast chicken. But some of our couples, like Mike, had more elaborate plans. And, as with Mike, not all of them went to plan. Take Julie Spencer and Gary Miller’s engagement, for instance. Gary had organised a surprise helicopter trip to fly Julie over the prominent places in her life including her childhood home, school and the location of her first job. “The night before, I asked Julie’s dad to give me his blessing to marry her,” Gary explains. “But I couldn’t ask her mum.” Julie’s mum died from cancer in 2006, so during the helicopter ride, the pilot hovered over Julie’s mum’s spot in the crematorium. Gary told her: “I’ve asked your dad, but I still need to ask your mum, and this is the closest place between heaven and earth.” Then he asked Julie to marry him.

Supplied Julie and Gary celebrating with a glass of Champers later that day.

Unfortunately the moment was tainted slightly because Julie was suffering from terrible travel sickness. “I felt very ill and was right at my worst as we hovered over the crematorium and he made his speech,” she recalls. “I was delighted he asked me and answered a very quick ‘yes’ but couldn’t say anything else in case I vomited on him! “Gary had tissues in his pocket ready for my tears, but I was just glad he had them in case I was sick. He said afterwards that he had been disappointed with my reaction, but he hadn’t realised at the time how ill I felt.” After the proposal, the couple went for a lovely meal in a manor house – although Julie says she wasn’t too happy about getting back into the helicopter after lunch.

Supplied Jo, Will and their two cats (who were very bemused by the proposal).