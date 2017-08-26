London’s bank holiday summer street party The Notting Hill Carnival will be going ahead as planned this year on August 27-28.

The two-day party has been held every year since 1966 and taking over the areas of Notting Hill, Ladbroke Grove and Westbourne Park, is the largest festival of its kind in Europe.

The parade begins at 9.30am on Sunday and finishes around 6.30pm on Monday. Noise curfews are in place after 7pm and floats, trucks and bands will have cleared the streets by 8.30pm.