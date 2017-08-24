Notting Hill Carnival is marching in over the bank holiday weekend (26 August), so we thought we’d provide you with a little outfit inspo.
Sure you want to have fun with it, but at the same time you’re not part of the parade, so that showgirl costume is going to have to wait. Again.
We loved Cara Delevingne’s look from 2016 carnival:
Our advice is to keep things relaxed. Because, for one thing, there will be lots and lots of eating.
For another, it gets quite rowdy, so you might want to have your running shoes on, for when the crowds get too much.
Anyway, we’ve put together a list of our favourite looks on Instagram, that just happen to be appropriate for the annual féte (scroll down for info on how to recreate them).
’90s Gyal
Jordan Dunn knows how to rock a sweet vintage look and she nailed it with this crop top, high rise denim and dark shades combo.
Laid-back Cool
Anais Gallagher is known for her casually chick style, so this look won’t be hard to replicate. Note; crop tops are a safe bet.
Sunny Romantic
Kristina Bazan is a glamazone. But even she likes to keep things easy from time to time. So this look would be perfect for a sunny day at the carnival.
Spicy Spice
Ella Eyre has a beautifully eccentric taste in clothes. If that sounds like you too then go for it! The carnival provides the best excuse to experiment with style.
Simran is a millenial who is not afraid to represent her roots in her style. If this inspires you, go for the same approach with yours, too.
Scroll through our gallery to get the look.