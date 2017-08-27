Revellers at this weekend’s Notting Hill Carnival have paid their respects to those killed in the nearby Grenfell Tower disaster.

A large crowd, including London mayor Sadiq Khan and Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad, paid tribute to the at least 80 killed in the horrific blaze and the hundreds who survived.

White doves were released in what was described as a small ceremony by survivors and local residents. Multi-faith prayers were also said.

PA Wire/PA Images Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad with a police officer on Sunday

Khan told the crowd: “Over this carnival weekend, we pledge to redouble our efforts to support this community.

“We make sure we have in our thoughts and our prayers all of those affected by the awful Grenfell Tower tragedy. Part of that pledge is making sure we get justice, we find out exactly what happened, we make sure those responsible are held to account, and also so this never, ever, ever happens again.”

The mayor spoke for a few minutes with Hamid Ali Jafari, 33, who said he was from the 11th floor of Grenfell Tower and is in a temporary flat, awaiting permanent accommodation.

PA Wire/PA Images Khan told an assembled crowd that the community would not be forgotten

Jafari, who lost his father Ali Yawar Jafari, 82, in the blaze, said he was glad to be at carnival.

Asked how it felt to release one of the doves, he said: “It’s the pain of remembering my dad, because he was there.”

According to the Guardian, Dent Coad said: “Today is a day to set aside our burden of sadness, and enjoy some real joy with our families, our friends and our amazing community, which the world now knows about – though it’s always been here, we know that.

“Today, carnival is for you. Set aside your sadness and worries, smile, dance and sing along. And we will have the most wonderful, musical, colourful and lovable carnival ever. Remember you are the Grenfell generation, and you are special.”

She added: “The lady standing next to me had lost a close family member and she found that very, very moving, very moving.”

Also in attendance was council leader Elizabeth Campbell, who took over as leader of the council after her predecessor Nick Paget-Brown resigned.

Campbell herself has faced calls to resign over the council’s handling of the aftermath of the disaster.