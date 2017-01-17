A ‘Hillsborough’ scale tragedy’ could occur at London’s Notting Hill Carnival an official report has warned following last year’s event where four people were stabbed so seriously they almost died.

The three-day carnival, one of Europe’s largest with up to 7,000 police on duty, 50,000 performers and over one million visitors, resulted in 450 arrests in 2016, and is a “real risk to public safety” the mayor has been told.

The London Assembly Police and Crime Committee identified overcrowding and a rise in violent crime, as the main issues, the BBC reported.

“The police warn of the risk of a ‘Hillsborough’ scale tragedy; it would be foolish to ignore these voices,” it said. The Hillsborough disaster in April 1989 resulted in 96 deaths.