    25/01/2017 22:02 GMT | Updated 26/01/2017 00:35 GMT

    NTAs 2017: Mary Berry's Reaction To Winning Best TV Judge Was Utterly Adorable

    We've just got something in our eye.

    We’ve only just finished mopping up our tears after Mary Berry, Mel and Sue announced they were leaving ‘The Great British Bake Off’, but we’ve been set off all over again thanks to Mary’s win at the National Television Awards

    The baker picked up the gong for the Best TV Judge at Wednesday (25 January) night’s ceremony, and her reaction was utterly adorable. 

    Mary couldn’t quite believe it when her name was called out over the likes of Nicole Scherzinger, Simon Cowell and David Walliams

    ITV
    Mary Berry won Best TV Judge at the NTAs

    She looked around in utter disbelief, before making her way to the stage to deliver an even more heartwarming speech. 

    “I’m thrilled,” she told the crowd at London’s O2 Arena.

    “I love judging, it has always been a great honour. I think I know how to bake, and I love telling people how to do it a little better next time.

    “The greatest reward is that all the young are baking and everyone is sitting down at eight o’clock, the gran, the baby in arms. There’s no swearing. It is the best programme and I am so grateful. Thank you very much.”

    John Phillips via Getty Images
    Mary will not be part of 'Bake Off' on Channel 4

    Mary also beat recently-departed ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Len Goodman to win the award, with the bookies predicting it would be a closely-fought battle between them. 

    Mary quit ‘Bake Off’ when Channel 4 snatched the rights from the BBC in September, out of loyalty to the broadcaster. 

    The final episodes featuring her and presenting duo Mel and Sue aired over Christmas, sparking an emotional response from viewers.

    It has been suggested the trio will launch a ‘Bake Off’ rival with the BBC later this year.

