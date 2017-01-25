ITV Mary Berry won Best TV Judge at the NTAs

She looked around in utter disbelief, before making her way to the stage to deliver an even more heartwarming speech. “I’m thrilled,” she told the crowd at London’s O2 Arena. “I love judging, it has always been a great honour. I think I know how to bake, and I love telling people how to do it a little better next time. “The greatest reward is that all the young are baking and everyone is sitting down at eight o’clock, the gran, the baby in arms. There’s no swearing. It is the best programme and I am so grateful. Thank you very much.”

John Phillips via Getty Images Mary will not be part of 'Bake Off' on Channel 4

Mary also beat recently-departed ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Len Goodman to win the award, with the bookies predicting it would be a closely-fought battle between them. Mary quit ‘Bake Off’ when Channel 4 snatched the rights from the BBC in September, out of loyalty to the broadcaster. The final episodes featuring her and presenting duo Mel and Sue aired over Christmas, sparking an emotional response from viewers. It has been suggested the trio will launch a ‘Bake Off’ rival with the BBC later this year.