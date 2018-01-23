Ant McPartlin had a emotional moment as he and Declan Donnelly picked up the National Television Award for Best Presenter, following a “tough” 12-months. The Geordie host thanked fans for their support accepting the award on stage on Tuesday (23 January) night, after a year which saw him beat a painkiller addiction and split from wife Lisa Armstrong. It was the 17th consecutive year Ant and Dec had picked up the NTA for Best Presenter, and Ant admitted it had left him “shaking”.

ITV Ant and Dec picked up the Best Presenter NTA

“It’s been quite an emotional night tonight,” he said. “It’s been quite a year. It’s been quite a tough 12 months, so winning this tonight means a lot.” He continued: “I’d personally like to thank my family, my friends - some of who are here tonight. I love you. Thank you very much. And thank you to all of you for your support, it really, really means to me and has helped me get through.” Turning to Dec, he added: “Thanks to you, little guy. I love you, man. Let’s not cry.” Dec continued: “It has been quite the year, but this has really topped it off. “Thank you so, so much to everybody who’s taken the time to vote for us - it is really, really appreciated, possibly this year more than any other. We thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts.”

ITV Ant and Dec also won two other awards

The duo had other success elsewhere in the evening, as their ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ picked up the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, which was presented by his wife Winelia. ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’, which the pair front together, also picked up Best Challenge Show at the ceremony. Ant announced he was splitting from wife Lisa earlier this month, after 11 years of marriage and over 20 years together. It followed his stint in rehab last year for an addiction to prescription drugs, following a botched knee operation.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Ant has split from wife Lisa Armstrong

In the statement given to The Sun, Ant’s spokesperson said: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. “Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.”