No awards show is complete without a cock-up or two, and sure enough the National Television Awards did not escape unscathed on Tuesday (23 January) night.

There were two cases of mistaken identity during the presentation of the Best Newcomer nominations, when the camera operator filmed the wrong people’s reactions.

As Nathan Morris’s name was read out for his role as Milo Entwistle in ‘Hollyoaks’, the camera cut to ‘Emmerdale’ actor Chris Chittell.

Yes, the same Chris Chittell who has played Eric Pollard in the Dales since 1986.