No awards show is complete without a cock-up or two, and sure enough the National Television Awards did not escape unscathed on Tuesday (23 January) night.
There were two cases of mistaken identity during the presentation of the Best Newcomer nominations, when the camera operator filmed the wrong people’s reactions.
As Nathan Morris’s name was read out for his role as Milo Entwistle in ‘Hollyoaks’, the camera cut to ‘Emmerdale’ actor Chris Chittell.
Yes, the same Chris Chittell who has played Eric Pollard in the Dales since 1986.
However, when ‘EastEnders’ star Danny Walters’s name was read out, the confusion continued, and fellow nominee, Emmerdale’s Ned Porteous, was seen, before the camera then quickly cut Nathan.
Oh dear.
The award eventually went to Danny, who joined ‘EastEnders’ as Keanu Taylor last year.
Luckily there were no mishaps as he made appeared on stage to collect the award from ‘I’m A Celebrity’ stars Georgia Toffolo and Stanley Johnson.
Elsewhere, Ant and Dec the big winners of the night, making their way to the podium three times.
