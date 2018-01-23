All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    23/01/2018 20:14 GMT

    NTAs 2018: Piers Morgan Makes An Understated Entrance As He 'Replaces' Host Dermot O'Leary In Opening Skit

    Luckily, we were spared from him hosting the whole thing.

    Viewers of the National Television Awards nearly witnessed a very different show on Tuesday (23 January) night, as Piers Morgan was drafted in to replace host Dermot O’Leary

    The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter was lowered in from the ceiling after Dermot ‘lost his voice’ at the top of the show.

    Luckily though, it was part of the ceremony’s opening skit, which saw Dermot rushed to the hospital featured in ’24 Hours In A&E’.

    ITV
    Piers Morgan was lowered from the ceiling at the start of the NTAs

    After being admitted due to having no voice, he was treated by ‘Casualty’ consultant Connie Beauchamp (aka Amanda Mealing). 

    There was also a cameo appearance from Doctor Foster’s Gemma Foster (Suranne Jones), who did not believe Dermot was telling the truth about his illness, warning him she “didn’t take kindly to people who lie”. 

    As the action then cut live to the O2 Arena, a voiceover man announced Dermot was being replaced by Piers, who made a typically understated entrance, as he descended from the roof behind huge ‘PM’ initials. 

    ITV
    Piers was overjoyed to be at the centre of attention

    However, viewers were spared having to endure two-and-a-half hours of him fronting the ceremony when Dermot emerged to claim his rightful spot on stage, winching him up to back from whence he came. 

    ITV
    Luckily Dermot saved us from the prospect of Piers hosting the whole thing

    Last year, Piers faced similar embarrassment at the NTAs when ‘GMB’ co-host Susanna Reid gagged him as they presented an award.

    Check out all the red carpet snaps from the NTAs below...

    NTAs 2018 Red Carpet
    MORE:uktvpiers morgan awards seasonntasDermot O'Leary

    Conversations