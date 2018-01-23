Viewers of the National Television Awards nearly witnessed a very different show on Tuesday (23 January) night, as Piers Morgan was drafted in to replace host Dermot O’Leary.

The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter was lowered in from the ceiling after Dermot ‘lost his voice’ at the top of the show.

Luckily though, it was part of the ceremony’s opening skit, which saw Dermot rushed to the hospital featured in ’24 Hours In A&E’.