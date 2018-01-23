Viewers of the National Television Awards nearly witnessed a very different show on Tuesday (23 January) night, as Piers Morgan was drafted in to replace host Dermot O’Leary.
The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter was lowered in from the ceiling after Dermot ‘lost his voice’ at the top of the show.
Luckily though, it was part of the ceremony’s opening skit, which saw Dermot rushed to the hospital featured in ’24 Hours In A&E’.
After being admitted due to having no voice, he was treated by ‘Casualty’ consultant Connie Beauchamp (aka Amanda Mealing).
There was also a cameo appearance from Doctor Foster’s Gemma Foster (Suranne Jones), who did not believe Dermot was telling the truth about his illness, warning him she “didn’t take kindly to people who lie”.
As the action then cut live to the O2 Arena, a voiceover man announced Dermot was being replaced by Piers, who made a typically understated entrance, as he descended from the roof behind huge ‘PM’ initials.
However, viewers were spared having to endure two-and-a-half hours of him fronting the ceremony when Dermot emerged to claim his rightful spot on stage, winching him up to back from whence he came.
Last year, Piers faced similar embarrassment at the NTAs when ‘GMB’ co-host Susanna Reid gagged him as they presented an award.
Check out all the red carpet snaps from the NTAs below...