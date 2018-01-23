The stars of the small screen will be out in force on Tuesday (23 January) night, as they gather for the 2018 National Television Awards.

The biggest shows and personalities on the box will battle it out in 14 different categories at the ceremony, which is hosted by Dermot O’Leary at London’s O2 Arena.

But before all the action kicks off, the stars will be walking the red carpet to pose for photos, meet fans and chat to the press.

Among those expected are Ant and Dec, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Suranne Jones, Sheridan Smith, Lacey Turner, David Walliams, Paul Hollywood, Kem Cetinay and Shirley Ballas.

