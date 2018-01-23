It happens every year, but it seems some celebs just can’t seem to learn this lesson: there’s seriously bad traffic in London. This year’s main culprits were Ant and Dec, who missed the start of the National Television Awards on Tuesday (23 January) night, after getting stuck en route to London’s O2.

The duo took to Twitter to explain why they hadn’t arrived yet, promising that they were tuning in any way:

Ooh the #NTAs have started and we’re in a traffic jam. We’re watching it on an iPad tho 😂 Nice opening! D — antanddec (@antanddec) January 23, 2018

It’s taken an hour and 3/4 to do 8 miles! We’re less than a mile away but chocka. Hopefully there in 5.... 🤞 https://t.co/tsRn5ytFUi — antanddec (@antanddec) January 23, 2018

Thankfully, they made it there in time for the second award of the night, picking up the Best Challenge Show prize for ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’. “Thank you very much,” Ant told the audience, as last year’s participants made their way on stage. “We love making ‘I’m A Celebrity’, thank you for loving it too. “We wanna make it forever.” The presenting duo weren’t the only ones who set off a little too late, as Scarlett Moffatt, Gemma Collins and various ‘Coronation Street’ cast members were delayed for the event after getting gridlocked en route.

Former ‘Gogglebox’ star Scarlett tweeted she could still see the hotel she was staying in, despite having been in her car for over an hour.

Can still see my hotel and I’ve been in the car an hour 🤣🤣 London traffic stopping people from making the NTAs red carpet since 1995 😂 #ntas — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) January 23, 2018

Meanwhile, ‘TOWIE’ regular and memay queen Gemma was not a happy bunny as she got caught up in traffic on her way to London’s O2 Arena, where the event was being held. Posting a video of her and ‘Celebs Go Dating’ co-star Nadia Essex in the back of their car, she tweeted: “Jeez traffic. SADIQ KHAN can we sort out the traffic. Will I even make the NTAS been in car since 5 pm @SadiqKhan please help.” Nadia added: “Stuck in traffic but having a ball in the car with my datemissgemcollins.”

Jeez 🙌🏻 traffic SADIQ KHAN can we sort out the traffic 🙌🏻 will I even make the NTAS been in car since 5 pm @SadiqKhan please help pic.twitter.com/LsshEuPKgA — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) January 23, 2018

'Coronation Street' actress Faye Brookes - better known as Kate Connor in the ITV soap - posted a video on her Instagram, revealing she was also stuck. "We've had to get out the car, we may not make it!" she said. Before the start of the awards at 7.30pm, other celebrities including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Susanna Reid, Katie Price and Vicky McClure all walked the red carpet, having managed to get to the venue without too much hassle.